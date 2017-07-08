What happened when Donald Trump met Vladimir Putin at G20 2017: 10 things to know

Trump said it’s an “honour” to meet the Russian President Putin, his comments drew criticism from the Democrats, who accused him of dismissing US intelligence reports of Russian interference in 2016 US elections. (Reuters)

With US President Donald Trump meeting his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of G 20 meeting, both the leaders exchanged their first handshake and greeted each other. The meet which lasted for two hours and 15 minutes was highly important as it comes on the backdrop when Russia is accused of meddling 2016 US elections. Both the leaders discussed a wide range of issues from bilateral to international affairs. Trump earlier said he wants to find ways to work with Putin over Russia’s actions. When Trump said, that it’s an “honour” to meet Putin, back home he was under attack from opposition party the Democrats. Media reports said the leaders agreed to focus on better ties rather than litigating the past. Here are key things to know out the Trump-Putin meet:-

1. US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladamir Putin shook hands in their first ever highly anticipated meeting as they began their bilateral meet. The handshake was cordial as if it were business as usual, vox reported. Trump said it’s an “honour” to meet the Russian President Putin, his comments drew criticism from the Democrats, who accused him of dismissing US intelligence reports of Russian interference in 2016 US elections.

2. In the meeting, that lasted some two hours and 15 minutes, Secretary of State Tillerson said, both the leaders shared positive and clear chemistry. He also said that the two leaders connected to each other very quickly, CNN reported.

3. Trump said he discussed “various things” without giving any details. Putin, however, told reporters that they discussed bilateral issues and international problems, according to TIME.

4. Russia, accused of US election meddling, wanted proof and evidence, Tillerson said adding, he would “leave that to the intelligence community to address the answer to that question.” Trump pressed Putin on the election issue and then he moved on, CNN said in its report.

5. They further discussed international affairs like Ukraine and Syria where de-escalation is possible in addition to the area affected by the ceasefire, according to reports.

6. Earlier, The White House had said the meeting was scheduled for 35 minutes.

7. US President Donald Trump found it difficult to get hotel rooms for himself and his team at the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, various media reports said.

8. In US Trump was under immense pressure from both parties to confront Putin over the election interference. Several leaders sent letter, on Thursday, saying that Trump would be in “severe dereliction”, TIME reported.

9. The meeting was midway through a hectic European visit for Trump as gatherings in an outdoor speech in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, the report added. Trump also met in Germany with Chancellor Angela Merkel who is hosting the summit and had dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

10. Trump also discussed the issues relating to North Korea with his Japanese and South Korean counterpart, TIME further reported.