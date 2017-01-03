What Donald Trump’s latest jibe at China says about world peace in 2017

Donald Trump’s latest jibe against China would increase the already brewing Sino-US tensions. (Reuters file)

US President-elect Donald Trump is known for being vocal. Sometimes his posturing on matters of global concerns threatens to change the way the world has lived since the end of the Cold War.

It is possible that Trump has not yet been able to get out of the loud election campaign that won him the US Presidency or, if his words are to be believed, some churning, some more chaos in global order are set to become the highlights of 2017. Trump’s latest jibe against China and threat to North Korea could be seen as the starting points in this regard.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted, “China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won’t help with North Korea. Nice!”.

China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won’t help with North Korea. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

The tweet would certainly further irk the Chinese administration that is apprehensive about the “uncertainties” the incoming US President may bring to the world after he takes control of the US administration from outgoing President Barack Obama.

In an article, Chinese official daily, Global Times, has raised concerns over the “uncertainties” the Trump era may bring to the world. “The biggest uncertainty in international politics lies in whether Trump will adopt a path poles apart from that of outgoing President Barack Obama,” it says.

The article acknowledges the “US is the sole superpower in the world which claims to fill the task of maintaining world order.” However, Trump’s victory in the US Presidential election has “only added anxieties to this US mission,” it adds.

Trump’s jibe against China would increase the already brewing Sino-US tensions. Trump had earlier “infuriated” China by calling Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on December 3. This was the first such call by any US president-elect or President to Taiwan since the adoption of a “one-China policy” in 1979 by then US President Jimmy Carter.

But the Chinese won’t take Trump’s jibes lightly for the country is being vouched by many to become the new superpower of the world, followed by India. In 2017, one may expect the Chinese would leave no opportunity to flex their own muscles if provoked by the Trump administration.

In another Tweet on Tuesday, Trump hit out at North Korea which is reportedly in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon that can strike the US territory. “North Korea just stated it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won’t happen!” Trump tweeted.

China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won’t help with North Korea. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

The biggest challenges facing the world in 2017 are climate change and terrorism. With Trump’s declared focus on “Making America Great Again”, the onus of taking forward the anti-climate change agenda in the world will likely fall on developing countries like China and India as the US would try to set up more polluting industries for creating immediate jobs, as promised by the incoming President during the campaign.

Trump has always been vocal against the spectre of terrorism. But it is highly unlikely that he would meddle in conflict regions like Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq and India-Pakistan border. For his focus would be on saving the US money. This would leave the world conflicts wide open and Trump administration may intervene if it would suit the US interests like the country did during the first World War.

Trump’s unbiased support to Israel means peace won’t come soon between the Jewish state and Palestine. The friendship between Russia and the US may be restored, allowing the former a free hand in taking the Syrian conflict to a conclusion — bloody or not, no one knows.

President Obama came to power in 2008 with the promise of “hope”, Trump is coming to “Make America Great Again.” Obama’s “hope” has left not left the world at peace. Will Trump’s withdrawal from global conflicts to focus on the US money will bring peace? We will see that in 2017. For now, expect more noise, louder ones, as countries like India, China and Russia make their own bids at making themselves “Great” again.