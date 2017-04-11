Kulbhushan Jadhav death penalty row: We want peace but we aren’t weak, says Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan is a peace loving country but this should not be seen as a sign of weakness, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday. (Reuters)

Pakistan is a peace loving country but this should not be seen as a sign of weakness, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday.”Cooperation rather than conflict and shared prosperity instead of suspicion are the hallmark of our policy,” Geo TV quoted Sharif as saying.He was addressing cadets at the Asghar Khan Pakistan Air Force Academy in Risalpur.

Sharif said maintaining friendly relations with neighbouring countries was Islamabad’s policy. But this should not be mistaken for weakness. “We cannot remain oblivious to defending our sovereignty and protecting our independence.”

Sharif’s remarks came a day after Pakistan awarded death sentence to alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav on charges of espionage and waging war against Islamabad. India has warned that if Jadhav was hanged, it would have consequences on bilateral ties.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said New Delhi will do everything required to secure justice for Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death in Pakistan. “We condemn this act of Pakistan. I would like to assure the house that whatever needs to be done to provide justice to Jadhav, we will do,” Rajnath Singh told the Lok Sabha. Singh said that Pakistan ignored “basic norms of law and justice” in sentencing Jadhav.

According to Singh, Jadhav was kidnapped from Tehran and cannot be a spy as claimed by Pakistan. “Jadhav was produced as an Indian spy in front of the Pakistani media,” Singh said. “Pakistan has said a valid Indian passport has been found from Jadhav. If he was having a valid passport, how can he be a spy? This question does not arise,” the minister said.