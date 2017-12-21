We are making America great again, says US President Donald Trump

Trump went on to shower compliments on the Republicans present, in a melee of smiles and handshakes, singling out Congressman Steve Scalise who was seriously injured in a shooting earlier this year.

A jubilant Donald Trump hosted Republican lawmakers at the White House for a victory lap after the US Congress passed a sweeping tax cut plan, declaring: “We are making America great again.” “We broke every record,” the president told the scores of lawmakers assembled on the South Lawn of the White House, thanking congressional leaders for driving through what he called “the largest tax cut in the history of our country.”

Trump then handed the floor to a succession of Republicans, who took turns singing his praises. Setting the tone, House Speaker Paul Ryan credited Trump’s “exquisite presidential leadership” for the success of the contentious plan, assailed by Democrats as a giveaway to the wealthiest that risks blowing a hole in the national debt.

And Vice President Mike Pence doubled down with a superlative description of the president’s accomplishments — including a tax cut he described as “a middle class miracle.” “President Donald Trump is a man of his word. He’s a man of action,” Pence said. “With the strong support of these members of congress, President Donald Trump delivered, a great victory for the American people.”