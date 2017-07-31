We are doing incredibly well, says US President Donald Trump

“Everybody smiled and they laughed and they thought we’d be at one. And 2.6 is an unbelievable number, announced on Friday,” said the US President. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump today said that under his leadership the US is doing incredibly well and the unemployment now is the lowest in 17 years. “Overall, I think we’re doing incredibly well. The economy is doing incredibly well, and many other things. So, we’re starting from a really good base,” Trump told reporters during his Cabinet meeting at the White House. “We have the highest stock market in history. We have a GDP, it got very little mention, although I guess in the business areas it did. But it got, I think, very little mention. 2.6 is a number that nobody thought they’d see for a long period of time,” he said. He reminded his Cabinet colleagues and reporters that he used to say that the US will hit three at some point in the not-too-distant future.

“Everybody smiled and they laughed and they thought we’d be at one. And 2.6 is an unbelievable number, announced on Friday,” said the US President. He said the unemployment is the lowest in 17 years. “Business enthusiasm is about as high as they’ve ever seen it. In fact, the highest point in 28 years according to a certain graph and a certain chart,” he said.

“We have some interesting situations that we’ll handle: North Korea, Middle East, lots of problems that we inherited from previous administrations. But we’ll take care of them. We’ll take care of them very well,” he said.

This was the first Cabinet meeting after new White House Chief of Staff Gen (retd) John Kelly assumed his office. “I predict that Gen Kelly will go down, in terms of the position of Chief of Staff, one of the great ever. We’re going to have a good time, but, much more importantly, we’re going to work hard and we’re going to make America great again,” he said.