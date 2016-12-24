Watch video: When a giant panda met a snowman and people went, ‘so cute’

The video is of Toronto Zoo, where the zoo keepers had built a snowman as a gift for their panda, Da Mao. (YouTube)

You must have came across thousands of videos flooding the social networks that would have made you emotional, some would have made you laugh and some would have really annoyed, even infuriated you. In fact, the stuff you yourself must have posted would have elicited these reactions themselves in the wider digital world – unless of course you have a habit of posting mundane stuff! But here we have got something that is really worth watching. Who in this world doesn’t love pandas! They are big, cute and they are cuddly – better than any teddy bear you may have had! Among those hundreds of adorable cutie pie videos you may have seen, here is one for this merry occasion (Christmas is almost here!). Checkout our panda who just realised he has got a new friend.

The video is of Toronto Zoo, where the zoo keepers had built a snowman as a gift for their panda, Da Mao. In the video Da Mao, can be seen scratching the snowman, while in next he climbs on the snowman and one points comes where the panda sits on the top of his head. This adorable species also gets amused once the head of the snowman topples off. But it only strengthens Da Mao’s resolve to win – smiles from his audience, that is.

This video of the adorable giant panda will certainly hit the right notes to get you set for Christmas and make you happy. Enjoy this three minutes of pure joy and bliss.

