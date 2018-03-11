Watch video: Shoe hurled at Nawaz Sharif, former Pakistan PM, in broad daylight

As Sharif approached the podium to make his address, a person hurled a shoe at him.

In a shocking incident, a shoe was hurled at former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif in broad daylight. The incident, which took place during a function at an Islamic seminary in Lahore, comes a day after religious extremist blackened the face of Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif. Sharif was attending the event as chief guest at Jamia Naemia seminary, Ghari Shahu Lahore.

As Sharif approached the podium to make his address, a person hurled a shoe at him. The student and one of his accomplice managed to reach in front of Sharif and chanted “Labbaik Ya Rasoolullah” slogan. The students were caught and thrashed by security personnel.

Later, the two students were arrested by the police. The duo were identified as Abdul Ghafoor (person who hurled the shoe), a former student of the seminary, and his accomplice, Sajid.

In his statement to the police, Faiz Rasool, who threw ink at Asif a day earlier, told the police that he vent out his anger because the PML-N had tried to change the finality of the Prophet in the Constitution. “This hurt the sentiments of millions of Pakistanis including myself,” he told the cops.

#WATCH: A student hurls a shoe at Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif at an event he was attending in Lahore, Pakistan earlier. pic.twitter.com/2zhLl2HjZE — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2018

In November last year, large-scale protests had rocked Pakistan when hundreds of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan supporters camped at Islamabad’s Faizabad traffic interchange, forcing the PML-N government to take action. As a result, the government had to take action against federal cabinet members responsible for attempting to change this clause from the Constitution.

The other two mainstream parties – Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf — condemned the incident. PML-N leader and Railway Minister Khwaja Saad Rafique slammed Opposition and said that those afraid of popularity of PML-N are behind such incidents.