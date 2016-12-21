Watch: Mark Zuckerberg logs ‘homely’ Artificial Intelligence assistant ‘triumph’, thanks Arnold Schwarzenegger

In the introductory video, Jarvis is even shown passing one of his creator’s “test”. (Facebook)

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg set on a mission this year and his mission, it seems is “now complete”. Mark set out to design Artificial Intelligence assistance application and it seems he has achieved what he what he wanted to. Since Tuesday, Mark has posted two videos about the app, and both-hillarious. The videos are about Jarvis, the artificial intelligence assistance Mark has coded. Unexpectedly, the videos are not about the how to use the app or about the pros and cons of it. The videos are about all the fun Mark’s small family is having with the system. The videos show Jarvis following all of Zuckerberg’s instructions but with a twist. In the introductory video, Jarvis is even shown passing one of his creator’s “test”. Jarvis passes the test when Mark asks it to play some good Nickelback songs and Jarvis tells him that there are, in fact, no “good nickelback songs”.

Also Read: Watch video: Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg captures heart-warming 360 degree video of daughter Max’s first steps

After complimenting Jarvis for its “intelligence”, Mark asks it to play any good song that the entire family would like to listen to and Jarvis ends up playing a soft song for its master’s child. The video already has 14 mn views and 224k comments on it.

The second video is more about some of the issues Mark’s wife Priscillia is facing because of the system Mark trying to “fix” the problem. It seems that Mark is quite satisfied with the year that has gone by and he is not any less thankful to the people in his life who helped him through it. In his Facebook comment, he says, “Thanks Arnold Schwarzenegger for having the idea to do this voice back in January and then making this happen. My year is now complete.”