Watch: Just to free birds from captivity, Qatari girl purchases zoo in Austria

Although animals and birds in zoos catch eyeballs and fascinate people, especially children, but nature says this is not the right place for them. They are quite unhappy living in incarceration. They were born to roam freely in their natural habitats, fly in the sky, flitter from one tree branch to another or hide in dense forests. So, keeping them in captivity, for instance, in zoos or cages is not ideal, nature has given some equal right to everyone whether it is animal, bird or human.

Perhaps feeling their misery more than the rest of the human brigade, an empathy-filled girl from Qatar took their cause to her heart. This heart-warming feeling, love, compassion and mercy, made her purchase a whole zoo in Austria and ordered the birds to be freed post haste to let them live in the lap of nature.

A Youtube video shows how thousands of birds quickly left their cages to fly in the open air. The video is going viral on social media. While parise has come from all directions, some are still criticising the video and claiming it as fake. “They are racing pigeons being released in a pigeon race. Note the colours. All those exotic birds from a zoo would be vibrant in colour. If you note the colouring, they are mostly blue and white, they are blue bars. They go home, they don’t do anything to the ecosystem. They can fly as far as 600 miles and be home on the same day. I grew up with it as my father raced pigeons from age 11 until the day he died. You don’t just release hundreds of different exotic birds. It would be a redundant enterprise. Exotic birds could die within days of being let go like that. It would be senseless. No zoo would let just a rich girl to buy up all the birds. I noted the flight pattern as well. They all go up, and circle in unison then they circle. That is because they are going in the direction to get home,” a comment on Youtube said. “Where’s the news story on this? Why are they all in trucks? Why do they all appear to be the same species,” questioned another man on the video site.

