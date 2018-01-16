Shocking video: You won’t believe your eyes! Indonesia Stock Exchange building’s floor collapses like a pack of cards

Watch | Indonesia Stock Exchange building’s floor collapses, more than seventy injured

A dramatic video showed more than 70 people were injured when a mezzanine floor at the Indonesia Stock Exchange in Jakarta collapsed on Monday, reports channelnewsasia.com. Miraculously no one got killed during the incident in which people at Indonesian stock exchange can be seen collapsing into the lobby along with the floor. After the incident police cordoned off the complex. The people were in panic and channelnewsasia.com report said that most of the injured were university students. The report also quoted a student’s statement saying, “There was a rumbling noise but it wasn’t an explosion. It was like something had fallen, and suddenly the floor we were standing on fell away.”According to a report by AFP, a Jakarta police spokesman said that the collapse was an accident and not the result of an explosion.

National police spokesman Setyo Wasisto told AFP that seventy-five people were injured during the incident. There were no reports of deaths. “I saw many people bleeding,” student Rizki Noviandi, who was taking part in a competition at the exchange building, told Metro TV. “So many people were carried out of the building and were left on the grass outside… until the ambulances arrived.” The lobby was filled with debris and toppled-over plants near a Starbucks coffee outlet, as hundreds of building employees were evacuated. “Our search and rescue teams, the police, doctors, the firefighters are all still working,” Wasisto said. “They are cleaning the debris and also searching for other possible injuries,” he added. Those hurt mostly sustained injuries to their legs and arms, said Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono.

“The accident happened at the first floor… It’s a floor where many employees are passing by… There are some victims but they have been taken to a nearby hospital,” Yuwono told reporters. The accident happened in one of two towers in the complex. “There was a sound, like something had fallen off a building structure, for about 20 seconds. Everyone was panicking and people were immediately being evacuated,” Amailia Putri Hasniawati, a journalist based at the exchange, told AFP. It was not immediately clear what caused the accident at the tower in Sudirman district, which was built in 1995.