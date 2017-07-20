Watch heart warming video of foster kids awesome reaction over Mickey Mouse surprise from would be parents

In the video, the children were posing for pictures with Mickey and then they are shown being overwhelmed with emotion. (Facebook/ Courtney Gilmour)

A trip to Walt Disney World has changed the life of these two children who went for the first time during a vacation in April. A video of 12-year-old Janielle and her 10-year-old brother Elijah both being adopted by their foster parents has gone viral, according to cbsnews.com. In the video, the children were posing for pictures with Mickey and then they are shown being overwhelmed with emotion after being told the date when Courtney and Tom Gilmour would be formally adopting them, according to Reuters. The Gilmours invited the two children into their home three years ago. They were given an adoption date shortly before their trip to Florida theme park in April, according to WTVT in Orlando. The 5-minute video posted by Courtney went viral and has got over 1.5 million views on Facebook since it was uploaded on July 6.

Courtney said that they “thought it would be so cool to be in the Magic Kingdom and slip Mickey a sign. He could show it to the kids and we would let them know their adoption date that way”, as per CBS News. Janielle and Elijah were shocked, as predicted by Courtney. During the meeting, Mickey asked the kids to pose with him, holding up a sign that revealed May 25 as their adoption date. “Adoption…” Elijah read out loud. Then both the kids broke down into tears. Mickey said “Congratulations! That’s awesome,” then he hugged Janielle, the report added.