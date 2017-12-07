Watch: California wildfire video shows apocalyptic scenes, inferno continues to engulf homes

Footage shared shows the 405 freeway leading to international Los Angeles Airport engulfed in the deadly flames.

The wildfire which started in California on December 5 is making life worse for the residents in and around the city. Strong gust of winds is propelling the movement of the fire towards Los Angeles, and it is showing no signs of containment. The firefighters are trying to bring the flames under control but to no effect. Recently a video depicting the horrific condition of California has surfaced and it looks no less than an apocalyptic scene altogether. Footage shared shows the 405 freeway leading to international Los Angeles Airport engulfed in the deadly flames. The video also shows that despite the horrific scenes before them, cars continue to proceed down the freeway. Following the fire, 405 Freeway has been closed and as many as 200,00 people have been evacuated after nearly 200 homes were smothered in the fire.

California Governor Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency and is seeking state funds and resources to assist the nearly 1,000 firefighters currently battling the flames to save homes and businesses from the conflagration, Express reported. “This fire is very dangerous and spreading rapidly, but we’ll continue to attack it with all we’ve got,” Brown said in a statement. “It’s critical residents stay ready and evacuate immediately if told to do so.” Some of the priciest properties in the Bel Air and Holmby Hill in the neighbourhood of Los Angeles have been destroyed after the fire started in the early hours of December 5. Travelling at the speed of 5mph winds, the wildfire is increasingly growing and threatening the famous Getty Museum.

LA currently. Take precautions everyone! Thanks for your concern, family is safe and all ok A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Dec 6, 2017 at 10:16am PST

“Due to the intensity of the fire, crews are having trouble making access and there are multiple reports of structures on fire,” officials said on Ventura County’s emergency management website. More than 250,000 homes were without power, utilities said. All schools in the Ventura Unified School District were closed.The highway remained open even as other roads were closed, officials said. Three firefighters were injured and taken to a hospital, where they were in stable condition, the Los Angeles Fire Department said on its website.