WATCH: Breathtaking video of how a pilot saved 127 lives as he flew almost blind after hailstorm hit jet

A video of a pilot’s emergency landing of a plane whose windscreen was ‘severely damaged’ after being hit by golf ball sized hailstones is going viral on the internet. A video of a pilot’s emergency landing of a plane whose windscreen was ‘severely damaged’ after being hit by golf ball sized hailstones is going viral on the internet. The flight carried 127 tourists and was brought to the ground safely, according to a Daily Mail report. Captain Alexander Akopov, a pilot for a Turkish company, AtlasGlobal is the man who gave a second life to those 127 passengers and six crew members by safe landing the Airbus A320 after unforgiving winds, rain and hail pummelled the jet’s nose and windscreen on Thursday. Akopov was awarded the Ukrainian ‘Order For Courage’ after successfully landing the damaged plane at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport. In the video, the plane can be seen landing at a high speed and passengers can be heard crying and praying as the Airbus touches the ground. Furthermore, a person who shot the whole video of the plane landing can be heard saying, “He won’t do it, he won’t do it.”

According to a report by Daily Mail, Captain Akopov said that he and the crew members celebrated the landing as if it was a ‘second birthday’. He added,”I have been flying for 30 years. This is our professional reliability. Our locator did not show this weather disaster, this is why it happened. It was hard, but the main thing is that people are alive.”

Here is the video:-



The plane had just reached 1,300 meters when the storm had arrived and the hailstones cracked the cockpit windows. This made it hard for the pilot to see his approach to the land.The captain was given permission to try to land at Ataturk airport – even though it had been closed for other flights due to the atrocious weather. A full-scale emergency response was on standby, with fire appliances and ambulances waiting for the plane.

The Ukranian president Petro Poroshenko had congratulated the captain for his act of bravery. Mass applause broke out at the airport when Captain Akopov landed the plane.

The pilots of other planes greeted the plane by flashing lights and came aboard to shake the pilots’ hands.