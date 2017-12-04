Warning for Pakistan: CIA chief says act or Trump administration will destroy terror safe havens itself

CIA director Mike Pompeo. (Reuters)

In a fresh warning to Pakistan, CIA chief Mike Pompeo has said America will itself eliminate the terror safe havens in Pakistan if the country doesn’t do anything on its own in this regard. According to Tolo News, Pompeo made this comment at the Reagan National Defence Forum in Simi, California on Saturday when he was asked how Trump administration will make Pakistan adhere to its new Afghan strategy. Pompeo said how the Trump administration will deal with terror safe havens if Pakistan ignored the US request. The CIA chief was quoted as saying, “In the absence of the Pakistanis achieving that (ridding their country of insurgent bases), we are going to do everything we can to make sure that that safe-havens no longer exist.”

Jim Mattis in Pakistan

Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis is in Pakistan to persuade the country’s leadership to take more steps to eliminate the militants operating from its soil. Mattis’ visit comes over 100 days after US President Donald Trump announced his South Asia strategy. According to Reuters, however, U.S. officials and analysts claim that Trump’s new strategy hasn’t succeeded much.

The U.S. officials are frustrated by Pakistan’s reluctance to act against terror groups like Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network, who use safe haven on Pakistani soil to launch attacks in Afghanistan. “We have heard from Pakistani leaders that they do not support terrorism … we expect them to act in their own best interest, and in support of peace and regional stability,” Mattis was quoted as telling reported.

Donald Trump’s new Afghanistan strategy

Trump’s new Afghanistan strategy had chastised Pakistan over its support for the terrorists. However, the Trump administration could do little to bring the strategy to action. According to officials, Senior U.S. officials say they have not seen a change in Pakistan’s support for militants, despite visits by senior U.S. officials, including one by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson recently. “We have been very direct and very clear with the Pakistanis … we have not seen those changes implemented yet,” General John Nicholson, the top U.S. general in Afghanistan had said this week.

Trump’s new South Asia Strategy had sought an enhanced role for India. The White House has said it is showing progress in its first 100 days, but it needs to be given time to take root. “It has been 100 days since the president announced the South Asia strategy. We certainly wouldn’t have expected to see any major breakthroughs (in these 100 days). We need to give the strategy time to take root and show progress. But at the same time, I think we have seen some signs that are positive,” PTI quoted a senior Trump administration official as saying. The official also pointed out towards the confidence that the administration has seen this strategy has brought to the Afghan government as well as the Afghan people.