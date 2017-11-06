Want a night stay at Lego house? This competition gives you a chance to live your dreams

The Danish toy company has now teamed up with Airbnb to provide you with a one-night sleepover in a new 12,000 square-meter Lego house in Denmarks’s Billund (airbnb photo)

Ever wondered how would it feel to live in a house made of Lego bricks? It feels like a childhood dream that can’t come true. But, now Lego’s makers have given an amazing chance for people to live this dream. The Danish toy company has now teamed up with Airbnb to provide you with a one-night sleepover in a new 12,000 square-meter Lego house in Denmarks’s Billund, surrounded by 25 million colourful plastic bricks.

According to the Airbnb website, the newly opened Lego house will give the chance to a family to spend a night in bedroom floating in a pool of bricks underneath a 6-meter-tall Lego waterfall. The room will have armchairs, lamps, alarm clock, TV and even a cat made of Lego bricks. The Lego house will also have impressive builds, like the 50 feet tall Tree of Creativity.

“What I do as a job is I actually make the products that you can buy at the toy stores. So, to do something like this outrageous waterfall or to recreate a bedroom out of what is currently not really a living space is a wonderful challenge”, Lego design manager Jamie Berard was quoted saying by Magicvalley website.