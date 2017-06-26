Walt Disney penned map of Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California auctioned for $708,000

The map was sketched for collecting funds for the construction of the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California. (Reuters)

An original map of Disneyland Park sketched by Walt Disney in 1953 was sold for $708,000 on Sunday, PTI reported. The map was sketched for collecting funds for the construction of the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California. The park was constructed in 1955 and remains one of the most popular tourist destinations in America till date. The map shows areas like Lilliputian Land that never saw the light of the day. Another tweak in the real model is the fairy tale castle at the centre of the park, which is shown to be at the corner on the old map. The map is drawn with a pencil and ink on a paper sheet and its dimensions are three by five feet. Walt Disney had sketched the map in a hurry with his friend Herb Ryman on a weekend in September, 64 years ago. According to PTI, a former production assistant at Disney, Grenade Curran had found the map at Walt Disney’s office in 1955 and took it home. Then 40 years ago, collector Ron Clark bought it from Curran.

Mike Eaton, owner of Van Eaton Galleries in LA which held the auction told BBC, “After some pretty exciting bidding the map sold for USD 708,000, making it the most expensive Disneyland map ever sold. We are beyond thrilled that the map will continue to be appreciated and cherished.” Around 1000 Disney collectives dating back to 1953 were later auctioned. “That an artefact like this, which is so deeply rooted in the creation of Disneyland, still exists today is astonishing,” Eaton added. The park has had a footfall of 650 million visitors in its long history and was reported the third most-visited theme park in the world, according to BBC.