Volcano alert in Indonesia: Bali airport shut down over Mount Agung eruption fears; what Indians planning holidays must do (Twitter Image)

The scenic beauty of this Indonesian Island with forested volcanic mountains, rice paddies, beautiful beaches and coral reefs is a destination travellers dream about. But mother nature has turned furious in this part of the globe as Mount Agung volcano could erupt in near future. As per Guardian, a large eruption of Bali’s Mount Agung volcano could be imminent. The volcano has been smoking and making threatening sounds leading to authorities taking precautionary steps including the shutting down of the busy Bali airport. The Indonesian government has warned and said that 100,000 people need to evacuate the area. As of now according to government officials, “40,000 people have been moved away from the volcano and tens of thousands of travellers have been stranded due to airport closures.”

On Monday morning the Indonesian authorities raised an alert of level 4 as Mount Agung is showing heightened seismic activity and the indications that it is shifting to magmatic phase. Last Tuesday the mountain was expelling volcanic ash with increasing intensity. Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency has strongly urged people to immediately evacuate the designated exclusion zone, which has been extended to an 8 to 10km radius of the volcano.

According to Reuters, Due to eruption warning and presence of volcanic ash from the mountain, Bali’s airport was closed for 24 hours thereby disrupting 445 flights and some 59,000 passengers have been affected.

The Ministry of External of External Affairs in India issued an advisory two months ago on September 25. It had warned Indian nationals travelling to Bali to keep abreast of the latest situation through their airlines and tour operators before finalizing their plans. Non-essential travel should be deferred till the alert level is lowered, it said. For those already in Bali, it would be safer to avoid travelling to north and east Bali, authorities say.

The MEA advisory has contact details in case of an emergency, it said, “Please keep in touch with your hotel and tour operators. In case of genuine emergency and distress, please contact the Consulate General of India, Bali at + 62 811 3976 388 or + 62 811 3867270 or tweet @cgibali.”

Mount Agung stands tall with a height of 3,000 meters. Last time it erupted in 1963, it had caused teh deaths of more than 1,000 people and destroyed several villages.

Bali is Indonesia’s top tourist destination, it has a presence of Hindu culture. Bali is one of the 33 provinces of the Republic of Indonesia, the largest archipelagic country in the world, made up of 2,000,000 km2 of land with a chain of islands stretching over 500,000 km from Sumatra to Papua, and covers territorial waters of more than 5,000,000 km2.