Vladimir Putin orders security reinforcement after envoy’s assassination

Putin called on the intelligence services to take additional steps to ensure security within Russia and abroad, and to strengthen the security of diplomatic delegations overseas as well as their employees, Efe news reported on Tuesday. (Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the reinforcement of security measures after the assassination of Russian ambassador in Ankara and terror attack in Berlin.

Putin called on the intelligence services to take additional steps to ensure security within Russia and abroad, and to strengthen the security of diplomatic delegations overseas as well as their employees, Efe news reported on Tuesday.

You may also like to watch

He called for closer cooperation with the secret services of other countries to prevent terror attacks like the one that happened on Monday night at a Christmas market in the German capital, leaving 12 dead.

The Russian president also called for more anti-terrorist measures, including “neutralizing militants and their leaders, preventing terrorist crimes and cutting short the channels of terrorism financing”.

Putin stressed that the murder of the Russian ambassador in Ankara, at the hands of a Turkish policeman in revenge for the Russian role in Aleppo, was “particularly painful”.

He also condemned the attack in Berlin and recalled his proposal to “present a common front against international terrorism”.