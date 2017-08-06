Vladimir Putin goes shirtless while hunting fish in Siberia; Watch Video

Vladimir Putin opted to go shirtless and wore cargo pants and braved the cold waters of a mountain lake. (AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin who was on his three day summer holiday went for fishing and hunting in the Siberian wilderness last week. In a video that surfaced, Putin was seen in an action packed trip that was caught on camera. He opted to go shirtless and wore cargo pants and braved the cold waters of a mountain lake. In the photos and video released, the Russian President was seen swimming, spear fishing, and sunbathing during his hunting and fishing expedition that took place on from August 1 to August 3 in the Republic of Tyva in southern Siberia, reported Reuters.

Putin along with Sergei Shoigu, the Defense Minister, decked out in outdoor gear and waded into the water to fish. As per the reports by TIME, the presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying that Putin at one point donned a diving suit, complete with a mask, breathing tube and GoPro camera, and started spearfishing. He pursued one fish for almost two hours and later caught it. President filmed some unique footage while hunting the fish, Peskov said. Here’s a look at what the Russian President was up to:

Vladimir Putin’s latest action-packed trip has been caught on camera. Here’s a look at what the Russian President got up to pic.twitter.com/Y25DwQxXDk — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 6, 2017

64-year-old Putin, is renowned for his strong-man persona, which has contributed to his sky-high popularity ratings. The next presidential election in Russia is scheduled to be held next March and this video showing Putin enjoying his vacation emerged eight months before the election next. As per the report, although he has yet to announce his candidacy, Putin is widely expected to run and to win comfortably.