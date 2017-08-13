Virginia white nationalist protests: Car rams into crowd in Charlottesville city, watch video

Rescue workers assist people who were injured when a car drove through a group of counter protestors at the “Unite the Right” rally Charlottesville. (Reuters)

During the protest of white nationalists in Charlottesville, 256 kilometres from Virginia, a car rammed into the crowd of protesters hurting at least seven people, according to Washington Examiner. A video showed a car crashed into a densely packed crowd. The crash took place before 1:45 p.m. A witness said one girl got “tore up” after the car “backed up and hit again,” as per Reuters. The city’s mayor Mike Signer has confirmed that one person was killed. “I am heartbroken that a life has been lost here,” he tweeted. “I urge all people of good will–go home.” Reuters reported it is not clear if the death came after a car rammed a crowd.

The violence broke out ahead of the ‘Unite the Right’ rally by white supremacists protesting against the planned removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E Lee from a park in the college town of Charlottesville. Following the clashes, police and security forces were deployed in riot gears.

President Donald Trump also condemned the violence on Twitter saying: “We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!” Virginia’s governor had earlier declared an emergency after violent clashes erupted between white supremacists and counter demonstrators in a rally in the US state of Virginia. “It is now clear that public safety cannot be safeguarded without additional powers, and that the mostly out-of-state protesters have come to Virginia to endanger our citizens and property,” said Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, as per PTI.

The Charlottesville Police has also issued “Declaration of Local Emergency”. “Local officials continue to closely monitor the situation,” the police said, noting that the clashes between white nationalists marchers and counter-protesters is localised to the downtown Charlottesville area, the report added.