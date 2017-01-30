Viral video: Man mauled to death by 3 tigers as horrified wife, child watch helplessly

The three tigresses attacked and killed the young man in front of his horrified wife and child, after he apparently entered the enclosure. The video of the tragedy has gone viral. (Reuters)

A man was mauled to death by three tigresses in wildlife park in eastern China on Sunday. The incident occurred at the Youngor Wildlife Park in the city of Ningbo, about 200 kilometres (125 miles) south of Shanghai. As per Asiaone.com, the three tigresses attacked and killed the young man in front of his horrified wife and child, after he apparently entered the enclosure. The video of the tragedy has gone viral.

A video recorded the whole incident in which the tiger drags around the man covered in blood. In the video that went viral on the internet shows the man in black clothing lying on the ground, as the visitors screamed in horror and two other tigers stood close by watching. A tiger appears to have its jaws around his neck and head while two other tigers circle around him.

One tiger was shot and killed while zoo staff tried various methods to save the man, including setting off firecrackers to drive the animal and its companions away. The man was later rushed to the nearest hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This was the second such incident in six months. Last year too a big cat killed a woman who tried to save her daughter in a Beijing zoo.