Video shows woman & her friend beating up another for allegedly flirting with her husband

In a bizarre incident in China, a woman and her friend had reportedly beaten up another woman, on the street, for allegedly flirting with her husband. A video taken by an unknown individual, that shows the two woman beating up the other in broad daylight, went viral in social media platforms.

The video, posted on social media, shows the victim shouting out for help and repeatedly crying out for police help but people at the spot were just mere spectators of the whole incident and no one came for her help.

According to social media reports, the incident took place when the victim woman came out of her office to leave for home in her electric bike. Allegedly the woman had flirted with the husband of one of the two women who attacked her. Video shows the wife and her friend or relative punching the other woman, repeatedly, on the face. Reported the attack ceme as the woman read the chat conversation between the victim and her husband.

And as the woman got beaten up in open street, the people present at the spot stood without reacting to the attack. However, it had not been reported whether any police action had been taken against the attacker and her husband.