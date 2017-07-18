Video of a girl in mini skirt leaves Saudi Arabia scandalised: Here’s what happened; watch

(Video grab)

A young Saudi woman has scandalised the country by posting a video of herself in a miniskirt and crop top walking around in public. The video sparked outrage with some calling for her arrest, while a few rushed her defence on social media sites. BBC reports that the woman, identified as a model called ‘Khulood’, had posted the clip of her walking around the historic fort in Ushayqir. The report says that the Saudi Arabian authorities are investigating the young woman.

The officials are mulling about the possible action against the woman, who has allegedly violated the dress rules of the Islamic country. According to Associated Press, women in the country are required to wear long, loose robes known as “abayas” in public. The must also cover their hair and face with a black veil. The country makes some exceptions for foreign dignitaries.

The video was first shared on Snapchat.

Ushayqir is a village north of the Saudi capital, Riyadh, in the desert region of Najd. It is also home to some of the most conservative tribes and families of the country.

Here’s the video of the Saudi woman:

The video left Saudis divided on Twitter. According to AP, Ibrahim al-Munayif, a Saudi writer, wrote, “Just like we call on people to respect the laws of countries they travel to, people must also respect the laws of this country.”

Some users also defended the woman, posting images from President Donald Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia in May, in which First Lady Melania Trump and his daughter Ivanka had shunned wearing a head cover or the abaya.

لو كانت اجنبية كان تغزلوا بجمال خصرها وفتنتة عيناها .. بس لانها سعودية يطلبوا محاكمتها ! #مطلوب_محاكمة_مودل_خلود

pic.twitter.com/ttYqynySN2 — فاطمة العيسى (@50BM_) July 16, 2017

According to Saudi Oqaz news website, authorities have asked the police to take action against the model for posting the video. Another news website ‘Sabq’ said the Saudi kingdom’s ‘morality police’ talked to several agencies to investigate further into the matter.

Saudi Arabia has imposed strict gender segregation rules and other restrictions on women’s movement in the country.