Video craze of the season; Boiling water turns instantly to snow; watch how

Canada isn’t new to nail-biting cold. The extreme north of the country has faced torrid winters stretched over the better part of the year. And, to battle boredom, and do something thrilling and innovative, Canadians have turned to a new cold weather activity. To let the whole world enjoy the spectacle, some have posted videos to give an idea of just how cold the country is. The awesome activity consists of taking boiling water and throwing it into the air! And just like magic, the water instantly turns into whitish snow as it gets exposed to the chilly air.

One such video shows a man flinging a cup of boiling water in the air, after which it instantly turns into powdery snow. The video was shot in Edmonton, which is one of Canada’s coldest cities with temperatures below -30 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, this mesmerising effect that is turning water into freezing bubbles is known as ‘Mpemba Effect.’ In scientific terms, this means throwing hot water into the air amid freezing temperature and those droplets transforming into a snow cloud mid-air. Mpemba effect is named after Erasto Batholomeo Mpemba in which warmer water freezes faster than cold water.

Another video comes from Quebec where a man throws boiling water at an extreme temperature of -29 degree Celsius and it results in the formation of a beautiful cloud. People have taken to Twitter, Facebook and YouTube to share these supercool videos. People are falling in love with the Mpemba effect and are posting amazing photos and videos. The water trick has also worked in other places that aren’t quite that cold. Videos from Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, New Jersey and Ontario, Canada, all show similar stunning results.

Vlogger David Freiheit demonstrated the Mpemba effect when freezing hot water hits -28°C weather pic.twitter.com/6gBiBwwi8g — Storyful (@Storyful) January 2, 2018

Canadians who are witnessing one of Canada’s coldest winter spells since 1993 with temperatures breaching the -40 degree Celsius mark in some parts. Most of the country is currently colder than Antarctica as per reports. On Wednesday night, Ottawa recorded a temperature as low as -29 C, becoming the coldest capital in the world. Not just that, penguins at the Calgary Zoo have been moved inside because of the bone-chilling weather. The zoo authorities say that king penguins spend their winters outside at the zoo, but every year, Calgary’s frigid temperatures force them to temporarily return indoors.