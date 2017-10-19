Vice President Mike Pence thanks Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for release of hostages

During a phone call to the Pakistani leader, Pence noted this effort as an important development in Pakistan’s support to the US strategy against terrorism in the region. (Reuters)

US Vice President Mike Pence has thanked Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and his government’s effort in recovering American and Canadian hostages who were held captive by the Haqqani Taliban Network in the tribal areas of Pakistan, the White House said.

During a phone call to the Pakistani leader, Pence noted this effort as an important development in Pakistan’s support to the US strategy against terrorism in the region.

At the same time he “highlighted that cooperation against militant groups must be continued and sustained,” the White House said.

“Just as he did during the meeting the two had in New York last month, the Vice President again discussed ways that Pakistan could work with the US and others to bolster stability and security for all in South Asia,” the White House said.

Pence had met Abbasi in New York last month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.