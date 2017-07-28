Vice President Mike Pence swears in Donald Trump’s choice for US ambassador to Japan

Vice President Mike Pence has administered the oath of office to President Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. ambassador to Japan.(Image: Reuters)

Vice President Mike Pence has administered the oath of office to President Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. ambassador to Japan. Pence says William Hagerty’s appointment demonstrates that the U.S. is “firmly committed” to its alliance with Japan. He adds that the two nations stand together “resolutely” against any threats, including the one posed by the government of North Korea. Attending the swearing-in ceremony at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building were Sens.

Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander, both from Hagerty’s home state of Tennessee, as well as Commander Jerry Martinez of the U.S. Forces Japan and the 5th Air Force. Hagerty says he’ll approach the job with the vigor and energy you all know I have.” The Tennessee businessman was director of presidential appointments for Trump’s transition team.