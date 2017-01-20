Veteran singer Cher slams Donald Trump as an ‘unbelievable narcissist’

The 70-year-old singer was speaking ahead of the inauguration ceremony, reported Entertainment Weekly. (Reuters)

Veteran singer Cher has bashed US President-elect Donald Trump calling him an “unbelievale narcissist,” during an appearance at New York City’s We Stand United rally. The 70-year-old singer was speaking ahead of the inauguration ceremony, reported Entertainment Weekly.

“I won’t introduce myself. I’m an elitist lib-tard. I’m an elitist lib-tard whose grandmother picked cotton, whose mother sang on bars when she was eight years old during the Depression.

You May Also Want To Watch:

“….I want to tell you who I am so I can tell you what I believe. I have been accused by these people of being so many things, but I understand how the people were so desperate to pick this man, this unbelievable narcissist who could change the face of our world if we let him. The only thing that will save us is you,” Cher said.

The singer was one of the handful of celebrities to appear at the rally, which featured appearances from Alec Baldwin, Robert De Niro, Shailene Woodley, Rosie Perez, Michael Moore, Mark Ruffalo, Rev Al Sharpton, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and more.