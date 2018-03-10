  3. “Very good deal” with North Korea underway, says US President Donald Trump

“Very good deal” with North Korea underway, says US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to give an update on the recent breakthroughs achieved to de-nuclearise North Korea, claiming a deal with the Kim Jong Un-headed country was underway and it would be a "very good one" for the world.

By: | Published: March 10, 2018 8:23 AM
 Donald Trump, US President, North Korea, Kim Jong Un, Twitter, denuclearisation The deal with North Korea is very much in the making and will be, if completed, a very good one for the World. Time and place to be determined,” tweeted Trump on Friday.

US President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to give an update on the recent breakthroughs achieved to de-nuclearise North Korea, claiming a deal with the Kim Jong Un-headed country was underway and it would be a “very good one” for the world. “The deal with North Korea is very much in the making and will be, if completed, a very good one for the World. Time and place to be determined,” tweeted Trump on Friday.

The tweet also said the “time and place” of the historic meeting between Kim and Trump have yet to be decided. Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the country has made “zero concessions” for advancing talks and would need “concrete and verifiable actions” regarding de-nuclearisation in order for the meeting of the two leaders to go ahead.

Thursday night saw the biggest development in the ongoing US-North Korea tension, when the leader of a South Korean delegation, Chung Eui-yong, said Kim Jong Un was “committed to denuclearisation” and “expressed an eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top