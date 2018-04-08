  3. ‘Very confined’ fire extinguished at Trump Tower in New York, says President Donald Trump

A fire that broke at in Trump Tower in New York on Saturday is out, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter, calling it a "very confined" blaze.

Published: April 8, 2018 4:43 AM
 Trump Tower, fire at  Trump Tower, Donald Trump, New York, Eric Trump One person was in serious condition following the blaze, fire officials told local media.

Trump, who has an office and private residence in the building, was in Washington. “Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!,” Trump tweeted.

Eric Trump, the president’s son, said on Twitter the fire took place in a residential apartment.

Social media video showed a small fire coming out of a few windows from the structure in center Manhattan. Fire trucks were lining the streets outside.

