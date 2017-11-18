Vanu Bose, the man who took cellular service to remote areas, passes away

His company developed cellular technology in order to reach people living with, without or little service. (MIT)

Vanu Bose, the man who took cellular service to far off places across the globe has passed away. He was 52. Vanu passed away last Saturday in Concord, after suffering from pulmonary embolism, his wife Judy said. He was son of was Amar G Bose, founder of Bose Corporation, the company which made high-quality audio systems and speakers. However, Vanu decided to start his own company, Vanu Inc, which was formed in 1998, while pursuing his PhD at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, New York Times said in a report.

His company developed cellular technology in order to reach people living with, without or little service. Vanu, while focusing on radio components of wireless networks, developed durable cellular sites which could run with the help of solar power and needed only small amounts of energy. The technology has been used in several parts of the world including Mauritania, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Ghana.

Recently, he took the technology to Puerto Rico when it was struck by Hurricane Maria. Vanu used it to help residents find family members. He also donated over three dozen cellular base stations to the island, the report added.

Vanu, who was born on April 29, 1965, to Amar and Prema Sarathi Bose, grew up in Wayland. His paternal grandfather Noni Gopal Bose, who was Bengali freedom fighter but later settled in the United States and later married American schoolteacher. Amar was born in Philadelphia.

Vanu had earned three degrees from MIT: Bachelor of Science (1988) in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, and Mathematics; Master of Science (1994) in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science; and his PhD (1999).

His thesis ‘Virtual Radio Architecture’ was supervised by MIT professors John Guttag and David Tennenhouse. His graduate research formed the basis of Vanu Inc. Vanu went on to serve on the advisory board of the Bernard M Gordon-MIT Engineering Leadership Programme. He also served as a member of MIT Corporation, the Institute’s board of trustees, MIT News said.