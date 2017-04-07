Van drives into crowd in Stockholm, people injured: Police

A truck has driven into people on a street in central Stockholm in Sweden; many people feared injured. (Picture used for representative purpose only; Reuters)

A van drove into a crowd of people outside a busy department store in central Stockholm today, injuring people, police said. “Police received a call from SOS Alarm that a person in a vehicle has injured other people on Drottninggatan,” police wrote on Twitter. The incident occurred just before 1300 GMT (local time) at corner of the Ahlens department store and the city’s biggest pedestrian street, above-ground from Stockholm’s central subway station.

Thick smoke was rising from the scene, but police have yet to confirm the information. Video images showed an area blocked off by police and crowds gathering around the police cordon. Helicopters could be heard hovering in the sky over central Stockholm, and a large number of police cars and ambulances were dispatched to the scene, witnesses said. It was not immediately clear whether it was an accident or an attack.