US targets Islamic State, drops biggest non-nuclear bomb GBU-43 in Afghanistan

The United States of America on Thursday dropped the biggest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan. US military says it has dropped a GBU-43 bomb in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on Thursday that targets a series of Islamic State caves in the mountainous regions. This bomb is now being called the mother of all bombs and hasn’t been used before.

Earlier this week, the Donald Trump administration had deployed multiple missiles in Syria after Trump claimed that he was disturbed by the videos and pictures of children suffering from a suspected chemical attack in the country. According to reports, President Donald Trump said that “I’m sending General McMaster to Afghanistan to find out how we can make progress.” In a meeting that Trump held with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Afghanistan was reportedly the major topic. However, no further details were made available by the White House.

