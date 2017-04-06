US: Woman sues Uber, says she was stabbed by another passenger

The lawsuit filed in Cook County Circuit Court contends the 25-year-old Camacho suffered several facial wounds. (Reuters)

A Chicago woman has sued Uber and a customer of the ride-sharing company, saying she was stabbed by another passenger. Jennifer Camacho says she called an UberPool for a ride home on Jan. 30. She says the passenger in the front seat began slashing her in the face as soon as she got in. The lawsuit filed in Cook County Circuit Court contends the 25-year-old Camacho suffered several facial wounds.

Also Watch:

Plaintiff’s attorney Bryant Greening says Uber was negligent. Greening seeks a judgment of more than $50,000 for medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering. Uber spokeswoman Kayla Whaling declined to comment on the lawsuit. Chicago police arrested 34-year-old Julie Ramer for the attack on Camacho and charged her with battery. It wasn’t immediately known if Ramer has an attorney.