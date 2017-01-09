US visa row: Indian man arrested in Guadalajara for shooting American diplomat

A man from India was arrested in Mexico’s Guadalajara city for allegedly shooting an American diplomat over a suspected tussle related to the issuing of visa. (Source: Reuters)

In a shocking incident, a 31-year-old man from India was arrested in Mexico’s Guadalajara city for allegedly shooting an American diplomat over a suspected tussle related to the issuing of US visa. The consular official is now recovering in a hospital. The man wearing a black wig and a blue nurse uniform shot the US diplomat outside a shopping center’s garage on Friday in Guadalajara, which is Mexico’s second largest city.

As per a report by PTI, the suspect was arrested in a joint operation by the FBI, DEA and Jalisco state officials in Providencia neighbourhood in Guadalajara early Sunday morning.

A 31-year-old man from #India arrested in Mexico’s Guadalajara city for allegedly #shooting an #American diplomat. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 9, 2017

As per The Daily Beast report, a spokesperson at the Jalisco state prosecutor’s office identified the suspect as a naturalised American from India named Zafar Zia, suggesting the shooting may have been related to a dispute over a visa. Zia, at the time of his arrest, had in his possession a .38-caliber pistol and a wig, added the report.

Authorities have also seized a Honda Accord with California license plates and a wig that is believed to have been used at the time of the attempted murder.

The accused had moved to Guadalajara in November 2016 from Phoenix and has been residing in the city since then. The FBI had earlier offered $20,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the shooter.

You might also want to see this:

The security footage recorded in the parking area just prior to the shooting showed the US diplomat validating his parking lot ticket while carrying a gym bag. Moments later, he is followed by a man wearing a nurse’s uniform, said the report.

Commenting on the incident, hours after Zia’s arrest, the attorney general’s office and the foreign ministry in a joint statement said he would face justice in the US for the ‘sordid and cowardly’ shooting. John Kerry, US Secretary of State has thanked the Mexican government for the swift and decisive arrest of the suspect.

“On behalf of President Obama and the people of the US, I want to thank the Government of Mexico for their swift and decisive arrest of a suspect in the heinous attack against our Foreign Service Officer colleague,” Kerry said in a statement.