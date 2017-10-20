US, UK falling out of favour with Indian job hunters

The recent move to overhaul visa norms by the US administration under President Donald Trump and also the worries related to Brexit has resulted in a significant drop in Indians exploring job opportunities in the US and the UK, according to a report.(Image: Reuters)

The recent move to overhaul visa norms by the US administration under President Donald Trump and also the worries related to Brexit has resulted in a significant drop in Indians exploring job opportunities in the US and the UK, according to a report. According to data from a global job site Indeed.com, there was a 38% decrease in Indians looking to move to the US and a 42% decrease in Indians looking to work in the UK during 2016-17. The report also stated that the decrease in the number of Indians looking to move abroad including West Asian countries also witnessed a decline. There was a 21% drop in the number of people searching for job avenues in the United Arab Emirates.

For the past several decades, the US and UK have been the destination of choice for Indians who sought better job opportunities and comfortable lifestyles. In 2015 there were 2.4 million Indians in the US, making Indians the second-largest immigrant group in the US after Mexicans. The largest single ethnic minority group in Britain are Indians, making up almost a quarter of the total ethnic minority population. There are approximately 1.5 million Indians living in the UK and are the largest foreign-born population group in the UK.

“India is one of the world’s largest hubs for IT talent, and historically has seen a steady outflow of IT professionals to countries such as the US, UK and Australia,” said Sashi Kumar, managing director, Indeed India.

Perhaps as a fallout of Brexit woes, countries like Germany and Ireland have seen an increase in Indians actively looking for jobs. For example, Germany has seen a 10% increase in Indian job seekers while Ireland has seen a 20% increase for the same period. “The steadily growing Indian economy and political uncertainty abroad have persuaded highly skilled Indian talent to stay at home to find jobs and this in turn has fostered a thriving start-up scene,” Kumar said.

As per Indeed.com data, there has also been an overall 5% decrease in Indians looking to move abroad in search of job opportunities. However, the number of people seeking jobs in India has seen an uptick with a 25% rise in queries from the UK. The trend is even more pronounced for the Asia-Pacific region, with a 170% increase in interest in moving to India. Indeed.com research also finds that despite the declining figures, the US tops the list of countries that Indians would like to migrate to, with 49% of Indians searching for jobs overseas in the US. The other countries where Indians look to work include UAE, Canada, Britain, Singapore, Australia, Qatar, South Africa and Bahrain.

– Pradeesh Chandran