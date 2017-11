. The officials said the Temporary Protected Status for about 86,000 Honduran immigrants would be extended by six months until July 2018. (AP)

The United States will end in January 2019 a special status given to 5,300 Nicaraguan immigrants that protects them from deportation, senior Trump administration officials said on Monday. The officials said the Temporary Protected Status for about 86,000 Honduran immigrants would be extended by six months until July 2018.