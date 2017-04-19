US: Three dead as man goes on killing spree in California

A 39-year-old man went on a shooting spree in a California town, killing three people and injuring another before turning himself in to police, authorities said. (Representative Photo: Reuters)

A 39-year-old man went on a shooting spree in a California town, killing three people and injuring another before turning himself in to police, authorities said. The suspect, an African-American man named Kori Ali Muhammad, is believed to have shot a security guard last week outside a motel in the city. The guard died in hospital.

Local media quoted police chief Jerry Dyer as saying Muhammad shouted “Allahu Akbar” as he was taken into police custody yesterday, the Los Angeles Times reported. “Too early to say whether or not this involves terrorism,” Dyer was quoted as saying.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

According to Dyer, Muhammad also indicated that he hated white people and the government.

Police said yesterday’s shootings, which took place at four different locations in the downtown area of the city, were unprovoked and that up to 16 rounds were fired during the hour-long rampage. Muhammad faces four counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, authorities said.