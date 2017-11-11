US stresses support for Lebanon’s stability

A high-level official of US air forces affirmed on Friday his country’s support for a stable Lebanon. (Photo: Reuters)

A high-level official of US air forces affirmed on Friday his country’s support for a stable Lebanon. Deputy Under-Secretary of the US Air Force for International Affairs Heidi Grant made the remarks after meeting with commanders of Lebanese army and air forces, a statement by US embassy said. “The United States remains committed to a stable, secure, democratic and prosperous Lebanon,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, US ambassador to Lebanon Elizabeth Richard announced a reimbursement of $42.9 million for border operations conducted by the Lebanese army from 2015 to 2017, according to the statement. On November 8 and November 10, the US provided the Lebanese army with munitions worth over $24 million.

The US has been supporting the Lebanese Army, providing weapons, armour and munitions before the army’s battle against the Islamic State on the country’s northeastern border.