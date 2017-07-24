US special Jason Greenblatt envoy to visit Israel to de-escalate Temple Mount tensions

During the visit, Greenblatt is expected to be in contact with Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner and keep him updated on the contents of his talks. (Image Source: IE)

U.S. envoy to the peace process Jason Greenblatt will today visit Israel to support de-escalation of tensions amid the backdrop of the Temple Mount row. A senior official in the Trump administration said that Greenblatt is heading to the region “to support efforts to reduce tensions in the region”, reports the Haaretz. During the visit, Greenblatt is expected to be in contact with Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner and keep him updated on the contents of his talks. The official added, “The United States utterly condemns the recent terrorist violence including the horrific attack night that killed three people at their Shabbat dinner table in Halamish and sends condolences to the families of the innocent victims.”

According to reports, since last week, the White House has been holding talks with Israel, Jordan, the Palestinians and other entities in the Arab world in an effort to find a solution to the Temple Mount crisis and stop the violence from escalating further. Last week, clashes erupted between Muslim worshipers and Israeli police outside the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City amid tensions over the Israeli authorities’ decision to bar young worshipers from entering the area for prayers. The young men were denied entry as tensions continue to rise over the installation of metal detectors outside the Temple Mount compound for increasing security.