US shooting: Mass shooting in Maryland’s Harford County injures 5; manhunt on for gunman

A mass shooting has been reported in Maryland’s Harford County, which is some 30 miles from Baltimore. The incident has led to 2 people being critically injured while 3 others are in stable condition. According to police, the shooting happened around 9:30 in the morning at an office park. ABC7 reports that it may have been a workplace related incident, but there is still no clarity on the issue. The shooting happened at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood. Schools have reportedly been put in lockdown mode as a precautionary measure. WBFF quoted Harford County Public Schools as saying, “Our schools are secure at this time and we ask for your patience and understanding that we are receiving an influx of calls.”

