US shooting: 2 dead in California firing

Long Beach City Councilman Al Austin, who was briefed by police, said the shooter killed one person and then himself. Austin represents the Bixby Knolls area.

At least two persons, including the shooter, have died in a workplace shooting in Long Beach city in the US state of California, officials said. Long Beach Police on Friday said they responded to the Bixby Knolls neighborhood amid reports of an active shooter at large, the Los Angeles Times reported. Police said they found multiple casualties but it was no longer considered an active shooting scene.

Several witnesses said the shooting occurred in a building that housed a law office. Joy Wilson heard police sirens outside her home, about a block away from the shooting, and walked outside. There she saw about two dozen people running down San Antonio Drive, “looking like they were trying to get away.” “They were definitely panicking,” Wilson said, standing near the police tape, helicopters buzzing overhead.