US shooting: 1 dead, another injured after firing at Southern California mall

Authorities say one person was killed and one injured after a shooting at a Southern California mall.

Published: March 18, 2018 4:28 AM
The Ventura County sheriff’s department says on Twitter that the incident has been contained and there’s no threat to the public.

The county fire department says the victim who was injured at The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, California, was being taken to a hospital.

Authorities are setting up a safety zone across the street.

A message left for the sheriff’s department wasn’t immediately returned.

