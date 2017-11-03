US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to accompany President Trump in Asia trip

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will accompany President Donald Trump on his upcoming Asia trip (Reuters)

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will accompany President Donald Trump on his upcoming Asia trip, the State Department said. Besides accompanying Trump on his travels to Japan, Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines, Tillerson will also visit Burma, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement issued by the State Department as saying.

“The Secretary’s six-country trip demonstrates the Administration’s commitment to our alliances and partnerships in the Asia Pacific and highlights our ongoing engagement in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and the East Asia Summit (EAS) on regional issues of mutual interest and concern,” said the statement.