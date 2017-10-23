US: Indian role important for future of Afghanistan; want Pakistan to act against Taliban, other terror groups

The US Secretary of State again underlined the fact that it would not be business as usual in the US-Pakistan relationship. (ANI)

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaking on the relationship with Pakistan revealed that President Donald Trump administration has made certain demands from that country and that the future relationship will be based on whether the leadership there is able to follow up on these requests. Speaking in Kabul, Tillerson said, “Made specific requests to Pakistan in order for them to act to undermine support Taliban and other terror organisations receive there.” Indicating that Pakistan do not really have any choice about it, Tillerson added, “Pakistan needs to take a clear view of situation they are confronted with in terms of number of terror organisations that find safe havens there.”

On India, Tillerson said that “They already are providing important economic activity, creating jobs, which is important for future of Afghanistan.” Highlighting the critical role India can play in Afghanistan, US Secretary of State added, “We believe India has a very important positive role they can play in the process to achieve peaceful, stable Afghanistan.”

The US Secretary of State again underlined the fact that it would not be business as usual in the US-Pakistan relationship and that the Trump administration expects them to contribute more to bolster US interests in Afghanistan too. He said, “Our relation with Pak will also be conditions based, it will be based upon whether they take action that we feel as necessary. Move process forward of creating the opportunity for reconciliation and peace in Afghanistan and also ensuring stable future of Pakistan.” However, looking to take the sting out of his hard remarks, Tillerson said, “We want to work closely with Pakistan to create a more stable and secure Pakistan as well.”