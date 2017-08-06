US searching for 3 missing Marines after aircraft mishap off east coast of Australia

The circumstances of the mishap are currently under investigation. (Reuters)

The US military said on Saturday that a search was underway for three US service members after the “mishap” of a military aircraft off the east coast of Australia.

“The United States Marine Corps confirms there is an active search and rescue operation ongoing for service members involved in an MV-22 mishap off the east coast of Australia,” said the US Marine Corps in a statement.

“Ship’s small boats and aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group are conducting the search and rescue operations,” the statement added.

According to the US military, the MV-22, with 26 personnel aboard, was launched from the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) and was conducting regularly scheduled operations when the aircraft entered the water.

