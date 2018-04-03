US raises prospect of Trump-Putin meeting at the White House

The Trump administration says it is amenable to a White House meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Reuters)

The Trump administration says it is amenable to a White House meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, raising the prospect of the Russian president’s first Washington visit in more than a decade even as relations between the two powers have eroded.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the White House was among “a number of potential venues” discussed in Trump’s telephone call last month with Putin. The Kremlin said earlier Monday that Trump invited Putin during the call.

Since the call, the U.S. and many European Union nations, and NATO expelled more than 150 Russian diplomats in solidarity with Britain over the nerve agent poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter exiled in London. Moscow has denied any involvement in the attack.