US presidential election hacking: Russian programmer arrested in Spain

A Russia-based computer programmer, who was speculated to be involved in the series of hacking attacks linked to Moscow’s alleged interference in the United States presidential elections last year, has been arrested in Barcelona, Spain. As per a report published by Reuters, the reason behind Pyotr Levashov’s arrest has not been confirmed by the Russian Embassy yet. The report further hinted that Levashov was taken into custody under the US international arrest warrant. However, the Russian Embassy and the Spanish Interior Ministry have not confirmed the news yet.

Commenting upon the same, US Justice Department’s Criminal Division spokesperson, Peter Carr, said, “The US case remains under seal, so we have no information to provide at this time.” Speaking about the entire development Spanish Police officials have told AFP that they had informed his wife Maria Levashov that he has been taken into custody for being linked over a computer virus linked to Donald Trump’s victory in the US elections. Pyotr was arrested from the Barcelona Airport on April 6 by the officers of the police technological investigation unit following an international complaint.

AFP also reported that Maria Levashov has told Russia Today that her husband was arrested on the request of the American authorities in connection with cyber crime. Hours after the arrest, the computer programmer was moved to Madrid. Russia has been one of the prime speculated countries in interfering into presidential election in the US. Nikki Haley, the US Ambassador had said that week that Russia was certainly involved in the US presidential elections. However, President Trump has been stressing upon the fact that all allegations made regarding Moscow’s influence in the elections were false.

Levashov is not the first Russian to be arrested in Spain over the criminal charges by the US. In January, the Spanish Police had arrested Stanislav Lisov, a similar computer programmer who was accused of headline a network of large-scale financial fraud in the US.

(With inputs from agencies)