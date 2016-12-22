US President-elect Donald Trump vows to cut F-35 spending

Trump had previously complained about the cost of developing the F-35 on twitter, saying its “cost is out of control, billions of dollars can and will be saved on military purchases after January 20.” (Reuters)

US President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to cut the costs of the Air Force’s F-35 fighter jet programme, stressing again his eagerness to trim down government spending.

“It’s a programme that’s very, very expensive,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday at his Florida resort, adding: “We are gonna get the cost down, and we’re gonna get it down beautifully,”

Xinhua news agency reported.

Trump had previously complained about the cost of developing the F-35 on twitter, saying “the F-35 programme and cost is out of control, billions of dollars can and will be saved on military purchases after January 20.”

You may also like to watch this:

The remarks came on the same day when Trump met with Marillyn Hewson, the CEO of Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of F-35 fighter jets.

Hewson said the meeting was productive.

Trump’s message reinforced a defence memo leaked on Tuesday, which detailed the president-elect’s “defence priorities” as defeating the Islamic State, building a strong defence, warding off cyber attacks and finding greater efficiency.

US media interpret the fourth point — finding greater efficiency — as streamlining bureaucracy to cut costs.