  3. US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach cited for serious violations: Report

US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach cited for serious violations: Report

US President Donald Trump's exclusive club in Florida has been cited by state inspectors for several code violations that pose a serious threat to public health and safety, a media report has said.

By: | Washington | Published: January 16, 2018 2:39 PM
donald trump, florida, mar-a-lago club, palm beach, palm beach serious violation, serious threat to public health, serious threat to public safety US President Donald Trump’s exclusive club in Florida has been cited by state inspectors for several code violations that pose a serious threat to public health and safety, a media report has said. (Image: AP)
Top News

US President Donald Trump’s exclusive club in Florida has been cited by state inspectors for several code violations that pose a serious threat to public health and safety, a media report has said. The Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Trump’s Winter White House where the president hosts world leaders, is checked annually by the state of Florida. The club, located on a beachfront property, was cited in November for two violations deemed high priority: the lack of smoke detectors capable of alerting the hearing impaired through flashing bright lights; and slabs of concrete missing from a staircase, exposing steel rebar that could cause someone to fall, Miami Herald reported. “High priority lodging violations are those which could pose a direct or significant threat to the public health, safety, or welfare,” the inspection code reads. The November inspections of the club’s two main kitchens, meanwhile, yielded a total 15 violations, the report said.

Among the no-nos was the staff’s failure to track the freshness of potentially hazardous foods, including curry sauce dated October 21 pulled from a freezer and improperly marked, milk stored at 49 degrees instead of the safe temperature of 41 degrees, and cases of hot dogs stored on the ground of the walk-in freezer, the report said.

Ten other noted violations were deemed less serious under Florida’s stringent food safety regulations, yet still damaging to the reputation of the upmarket club that charges a $200,000 initiation fee, and $14,000 a year for membership. Trump had hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe at the Mar-a-Lago resort last year.

Get latest news and updates on Auto Expo 2018, check breaking news on Budget 2018, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Go to Top