US President Donald Trump to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in May

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump will meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in May, the White House has confirmed. Abbas will visit Washington on May 3 and will meet Trump to discuss possibilities to achieve peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said during Wednesday’s news briefing. “They will reconfirm the commitment of the US and Palestinian leadership to pursuing and concluding a conflict-ending settlement between the Palestinians and Israel,” Politico news quoted Spicer as saying.

Also Watch:

Ahead of Abbas’s visit to Washington, a high-ranking Palestinian delegation is scheduled to arrive in the US to prepare for the visit, Xinhua news agency reported. On March 10, Abbas received a first-ever phone call from Trump since he took office as the US President. Trump, who met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this year, said he “could live with either” a one-state or two-state solution.